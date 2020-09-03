Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

September 03, 2020 Opinion » Letters

A-Town shakedown 

In July, Nic Mattson, co-editor/publisher of Atascadero News and the Paso Robles Press, began his "House on Fire" commentaries. To read, go to the atascaderonews.com opinion section. His commentaries lack sources (a "guideline" required by the Atascadero News) and befriend the reader while he seeks to capture emotions. Plus, he uses a phrase from QAnon.

The Atascadero News did not print at least one letter to the editor that was critical of "House on Fire." Mr. Mattson also announced a run for the Atascadero City Council. The Mattsons are co-editors of the Atascadero News and the Paso Press. As "journalists" neither should run for public office to avoid having conflicts of interest of any kind, and ideally, they would officially sign over the opinion column to another impartial editor during a campaign.

I resigned as a voluntary commentariat in my last commentary due for print on Aug. 27, expressing freedom of the press issues. My commentary was not printed without notice to me.

Several commentary writers reached out to other press about these issues and were contacted by New Times, which gave Mr. Mattson an opportunity to defend his opinion columns ("Atascadero City Council candidate defends opinion column," Aug. 20). One of us gave his name and has been dismissed by Mrs. Mattson who mistakes truth and criticism as "misinformation."

Lee Perkins

Atascadero

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Take it back Read More

  2. All the 'news' that's fit to spit Read More

  3. Mob opinion Read More

  4. Our best representatives? Read More

  5. Heroes step in to fill the void Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation