Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

June 21, 2018 Food & Drink » Picks

A-Town bound 

By

Atascadero's annual Lakeside Wine Fest grand tasting uncorks this June 23, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Atascadero Lake Park, which (as I spent some childhood years in A-Town) I will always associate with the nearby Charles Paddock Zoo. Long gone are the days when the best thing to do at the park was feed the geese stale bread, skip stones, and marvel at the monkeys swinging from branch to branch. Now, this grassy, sprawling shore has become pretty famous for its summer cluster of wineries, breweries, and cideries! There's a lot to this little fest by the lake, including a winemaker dinner at the Pavillion on June 22 and a Sunday Fun Day "wine" down June 24. Whatever your wine fest experience, don't forget to capture it on your iPhone or camera for your chance to win the annual photo contest. Take my advice, though. Don't ever try to trick a goose into taking a selfie with you. It never ends well.

The Atascadero Lake Park is located at 9315 Pismo Ave., Atascadero; learn more about the festival at atascaderochamber.org. Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain likes the chinchilla best. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Picks

  |  

More Picks »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining

More by Hayley Thomas Cain

Trending Now

  1. Cheers! Read More

  2. Italiano! Read More

  3. The Truck is a mobile feast for fans of Il Cortile and La Cosecha Read More

  4. Summer savor now Read More

  5. Sip, swirl Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2018 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation