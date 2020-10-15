Our city is facing difficult times, while our state and nation are increasingly polarized. More than ever, we need honest, rational, and balanced leadership. For this reason, I'm happy to see that Jan Howell Marx, our former mayor, is in the race for one of the two open seats on the SLO City Council. I have known Jan for many years and worked closely with her while I chaired the SLO City Tree Committee from 2008 to 2016. Jan is a longtime advocate for environmental conservation, the city's open spaces, and our vital urban forest. During her previous years as a City Council member and mayor, Jan accomplished a long list of victories for our town. She increased open space preserves and improved the city's relationship with Cal Poly while tackling housing and expanding homeless services. In the past, Jan has been a tireless advocate for SLO residents, and we need her now more than ever. I hope you'll join me in voting for Jan Marx.

Matt Ritter

Cal Poly biology professor

San Luis Obispo