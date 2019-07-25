A thank you 

I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you to the New Times team and to Heidi Harmon for publishing the "Our 'never again'" commentary on July 18. I am honored to be a part of a community that is led with such integrity and compassion. I thought the letter was incredibly thoughtful, poignant, and powerful. I appreciate the many truths Heidi brought to light and the loving concern woven throughout. The list of ways in which to take action was empowering to read, and again I am thankful for the time, effort, and courage that Heidi invested in this letter. We are a better community because of it. And we will be a better country because of it. Thank you for your bravery in reporting and discussing those topics that aren't always easy to talk about.

Mary Fischer

Los Osos