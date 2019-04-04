A thank you to the community 

Almost two years ago Roberto Covey of SLO Royal Organics shared his vision of cultivating organic cannabis on our agricultural property in Templeton. We were interested in the research and medical aspects of cannabis. Together, we identified a small portion of our property and worked with scores of local engineers and scientists to design a project that protects the environment, conserves resources, and produces a high-quality crop.

We are grateful for the support from our families, our community—especially the local ag families—and our registrant, Laura Gardner. We are especially grateful to Jamie Jones and her team at Kirk Consulting. She expertly guided us through every step, and her vast knowledge in planning and land use proved to be invaluable. Roy Ogden and Greg Abel provided much appreciated legal advice. Personnel from county Planning and Building, Code Enforcement, Cal Fire, and the Sheriff's Office, as well as many other governmental agencies were, to the person, courteous, professional, and sincerely helpful.

As one of the first licensed cannabis farms in the county, we felt a strong responsibility to bring a fully compliant, well-reasoned project to our Board of Supervisors, and we were gratified to receive unanimous approval.

Frank Ripigliano

Templeton