Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

January 23, 2020 Opinion » Letters

A solution to homelessness is housing 

I have something to say to the people of the North County. Why are we always "studying" the homeless problem? There is a solution staring us right in the face. We need housing for the homeless.

What I am proposing is simple: Open up some housing. The city of Paso Robles has a piece of property it could use. The city isn't doing anything with the old River Lodge property, and there are 23 vacant rooms there. If you put two sets of bunk beds per room, you'd take care of most of the people in the riverbed. It could work with very little renovation. Give the homeless a break. Here, you have the housing to make it work. I should know. I walk by there every day. I'm also a homeless person. I bring in $365 a month, and it would be nice to have a place to go, but it's not likely. What can you do?

Jeffrey Richard

Paso Robles

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Keystone cops? Read More

  2. Cal Poly has a cat program Read More

  3. It's National Mentoring Month Read More

  4. Punished for speaking Read More

  5. Sea otter tax check-off Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation