A solution to homelessness is housing 

I have something to say to the people of the North County. Why are we always "studying" the homeless problem? There is a solution staring us right in the face. We need housing for the homeless.

What I am proposing is simple: Open up some housing. The city of Paso Robles has a piece of property it could use. The city isn't doing anything with the old River Lodge property, and there are 23 vacant rooms there. If you put two sets of bunk beds per room, you'd take care of most of the people in the riverbed. It could work with very little renovation. Give the homeless a break. Here, you have the housing to make it work. I should know. I walk by there every day. I'm also a homeless person. I bring in $365 a month, and it would be nice to have a place to go, but it's not likely. What can you do?

Jeffrey Richard

Paso Robles