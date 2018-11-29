Got a News Tip?
November 29, 2018 Food & Drink » Picks

A solid foundation 

By

Wildfires. They are devastating, deadly, destructive, and (at least here in California) becoming more and more "normal." But that doesn't mean we need to throw up our arms and give up hope. In just two weeks, the Camp Fire in Northern California destroyed more structures than the state's other seven worst wildfires combined. The fire has also killed nearly three times as many people as the Griffith Park Fire, a record that stood for 85 years. It is absolutely heart-wrenching to consider the breadth of this destruction. Thoughts and prayers? We can do better. SLO Brew and Central Coast Brewing have crafted a new beer with 100 percent of the proceeds going toward Camp Fire victims, who are grappling with the chaos of life turned upside down. They've partnered with a long list of Golden State breweries to craft their own "Resilience IPA" on Nov. 27 (the effort was spearheaded by Sierra Nevada Brewing, located in Butte County). That means each Resilience IPA pour served at SLO Brew and Central Coast Brewing locations this holiday season will go toward something concrete. Fire victims are a long way from rebuilding their homes and their lives, but thankfully there are people willing to step up and help at least try to, in some small way, craft a new foundation.

Drink Resilience IPA at SLO Brew (736 Higuera St., SLO) and Central Coast Brewing (1422 Monterey St. and 6 Higuera St., SLO) through late December; 100 percent of proceeds go toward Camp Fire victims. Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain is heartbroken for the victims of the fires in California. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.

