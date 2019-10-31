Got a News Tip?
October 31, 2019 Opinion » Letters

A shout out to the academy 

Thank you very much for your series on the Grizzly Youth Academy ("New outlook," Oct. 17). The academy has helped hundreds of high school students get their lives together before they get in trouble. Often they come from very difficult circumstances. This is a school that truly changes young lives by getting these students into a structured environment where they learn self-discipline, self-respect, responsibility for themselves and others, and many other life skills. They also get the academic help many of them need to complete high school. More schools like this throughout the state would be one of the best investments we could make in education.

Leslie Halls

San Luis Obispo

