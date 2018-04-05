A sense of closure 

When I was a boy, I received a POW/MIA bracelet for Capt. Stephen Hanson. In 1967, he was on an extraction mission in Laos. His helicopter took fire and he went down. He was wounded by gunfire, but last seen alive. For decades, I have thought about him and his family and how hard it must be not to have closure. I wonder often about how a man I never knew could have had such a huge impact on making me the man I am today. While visiting the candlelight vigil at The Wall That Heals in San Luis Obispo, I learned that his remains were found and he was finally brought home in 2000. It comforted me to know my hero was home. Thank you to all veterans for your sacrifice and to the SLO County Veterans Services for bringing the wall to SLO. At last there is closure.

Tom J. Bordonaro Jr.

Paso Robles