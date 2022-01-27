Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

January 27, 2022 Opinion » Letters

A roundabout is the safe solution 

Thank you for the opportunity to let more people know how to support the proposed roundabout at Highway 227 and Los Ranchos Road. Those who favor a roundabout can sign a petition at change.org/yesroundabout, which will go to the SLO Council of Governments (SLOCOG) in advance of their Feb. 2 meeting.

The roundabout will benefit the thousands of drivers, cyclists, and businesses who use 227, and the hundreds of schoolchildren who are transported through this intersection daily.

Traffic on Highway 227 during peak hours has been a growing problem and is predicted to worsen in the next three years as more development occurs and more people commute on the route.

The conceptual roundabout design includes a separated bike path with safe crossings. It is a better solution than a five-lane highway supported by the roundabout opponents. Five lanes will encourage faster speeds, take more land to build, and would not adequately reduce congestion, reduce emissions, or improve safety.

A roundabout has been deemed the best alternative by the traffic operation study done in September (available on SLOCOG's website). This study, as well as studies by the Federal Highway Administration and others, demonstrates that roundabouts greatly lessen injury accidents (no high-speed T-bone accidents are possible) and they meter the flow of traffic in all directions so traffic keeps moving.

The SLO County Board of Supervisors and SLOCOG need to hear from those who favor a safe and progressive solution for Highway 227. In addition, please attend the virtual SLOCOG meeting on Feb. 2 and voice support for the roundabout. Information about how to attend is on the SLOCOG website under "2022 SLOCOG Board Agendas and Staff Presentations."

Jackie Parker

San Luis Obispo

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Good riddance Read More

  2. Total garbage Read More

  3. Very necessary protection Read More

  4. When is the real estate market going to crash? Read More

  5. Parcel tax, redux Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation