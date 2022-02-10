Thank you for publishing a lengthy, well written article regarding climate change and the psychological impact of watching it unfold ("Stressed out about climate change? Experts discuss 'eco anxiety' and tools to fight it," Jan. 27). The author noted the stages of grief that one would go through losing a loved one if compared to the climate. If a person doesn't experience this at a deep level, their understanding of climate change is limited. We stand at the abyss. There are mainstream projections of the Arctic being permanently ice-free within 12 years. The jet stream that the world's industrial agriculture depends on for regular rainfall, could then be in a permanently "stuck" configuration or broken up completely. The temperature difference between the equator and the polar region(s) are what produce the jet stream. When, due to an ice-free arctic, this temperature difference disappears, we could see an alternating six months of drought or six months monsoon and the elimination of industrial agriculture.This right here was enough for me to completely break down when I understood its consequences in-depth. This is a near-term disaster and contributes to the eco-anxiety your prescient article describes.

Shanti Harris

San Luis Obispo