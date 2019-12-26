Got a News Tip?
December 26, 2019 Opinion » Letters

A message to the boomers 

John Donegan's Dec. 19 opinion piece, "OK Boomer," is certainly more entertaining than Al Fonzi's grim, factually distorted harangues. In his latest piece, Donegan uses sardonic satire to lambaste the younger generations of the past and present as "snide, dismissive, condescending, and passively aggressive." He particularly takes aim at the young climate activist, Greta Thunberg, whose courage and deep insight prompts her to castigate the old men who control the world and do nothing about the destructive environmental consequences of anthropogenic climate change. Contrary to Donegan's presumption of Greta's ignorance on the subject, her high intelligence and her Asperger's ability to focus has given her an encyclopedic knowledge of the causes and consequences of climate change. It seems relevant when Camilla Nelson, a professor in media at the University of Notre Dame states, "The bullying of the teenager by conservative middle-aged men [boomers] has taken on a grim, almost hysterical edge. And some of them are reaching deep into the misogynist's playbook to divert focus from her message."

Charles Ewing

Bradley

