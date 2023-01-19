A Man Called Otto is overly sentimental but saved by its performances 

Marc Forster (Monster's Ball, Stranger Than Fiction, World War Z) directs this film based on Swedish author Fredrik Backman's book, A Man Called Ove, and Hannes Holm's subsequent 2016 film. Otto (Tom Hanks) is a grumpy widower who's the bane of his neighbors' existence. He doesn't feel like life's worth living alone. Then a young immigrant family and its matriarch Marisol (Mariana Treviño) move nearby, changing his life forever. (126 min.)

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of 2dux², Playtone, And Sf Productions

TURN THAT FROWN UPSIDE DOWN Cranky Otto (Tom Hanks) is forced to confront his attitude when new neighbor Marisol (Mariana Treviño) and her family move nearby and enter his insular life, in A Man Called Otto, screening in local theaters.

Glen I was reluctant to see this film. I watched the 2016 Swedish version, which was good, and I didn't feel like I needed to see Hollywood's attempt. Well, I'm glad I did. A Man Called Otto makes a few missteps, has some clunky moments, wallows too much in sentimentality, but it's also very moving. And as usual, Hanks is dependably terrific as perpetually exacerbated Otto, who thinks everyone around him is an idiot. This film also boasts two really amazing performances by Treviño as Marisol and Rachel Keller as Otto's wife, Sonya, in the flashbacks to their first encounter, subsequent romance, and early lives together. Both Treviño and Keller are positively luminous and loveable. Sonya clearly brought out the best in Otto, and without her, his curmudgeonly tendencies have run unchecked. But Marisol—like Sonya—holds Otto accountable, forcing him to confront his behavior. It's a bumpy ride (and a weepy one), but worth taking.

Anna Oh man, I was not prepared to be such a blubbering mess with this film. Hanks has a hold on me, that's for sure. He pushes my emotional buttons with every performance, and here even more than when Wilson floated away in Castaway. Otto is a grump for sure, but through flashbacks we get a little glimpse into why he is so curmudgeonly. One thing is evident—while Otto may seem to hate the world and everyone in it, he loved his wife with the sort of devotion and tenderness that seem almost unreal. The neighborhood clearly is trying to love Otto, whether it's Jimmy (Cameron Britton), the power-walking positivity dude, or Anita (Juanita Jennings), who is taking care of her invalid husband, Rueben (Peter Larson Jones). They're demonstrating kindness, but Otto gives them nothing in return. We soon learn that maybe this man wasn't always such a cynic, and when Marisol and her family needle their way into his life, he softens. I can't stress just how sweet this film was—it's meant to hit your heart and that's what it does. Is it cinematic genius? No. Is it an absolutely lovely watch? Yep.

Glen One of the story's rather sweet side plots is about Malcolm (Mack Bayda), a trans neighborhood kid who Otto takes under his wing by first helping him with his bicycle and later helping him through some family issues. Otto seems prickly, but underneath he's a decent human being. Then there's the stray cat, which at first Otto shuns. This cat, whose name is apparently Smeagol, is a heck of a feline actor. It's also worth noting that Hanks' son, Truman Hanks, plays the younger version of Otto opposite Keller's Sonya. If you need a good cry, get thee to the theater.

Anna It was super smart to have Hanks' son take on the role of younger Otto. He does a great job in the role, and looking like your older counterpart definitely helps suspend disbelief. It's Otto before he became a cranky old man, but we also get clued into the various reasons Otto is the way he is. My favorite part is definitely his budding friendship with Marisol and her young family, who are so endearing even an old grump can't resist getting to know them. It's so sweet. This film is a win for softies like me! ∆

Senior Staff Writer Glen Starkey and freelancer Anna Starkey write Split Screen. Glen compiles listings. Comment at gstarkey@newtimesslo.com.