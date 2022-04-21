click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Cow Hip Films

LOVE IS PATIENT Wes Studi and Dale Dickey star in A Love Song, about two childhood sweethearts we reunite decades later, screening as part of the SLOIFF.

What's it rated? Not rated

When? 2022

Where's it showing? April 28 in Fremont Theater in SLO at 8 p.m.; April 29 in Fremont Theater at 2 p.m.; April 30 in Downtown Centre Cinemas in SLO at 7:45 p.m.; May 1 in Park Cinemas in Paso Robles at 1 p.m. and virtually all day

Writer-director Max Walker-Silverman helms this tender story about two lonely souls—once childhood sweethearts and now both widowed—who meet again decades later to share a night by the lake in the mountains. Dale Dickey is Faye, who's camped by the lake awaiting the arrival of Lito (Wes Studi). She spends her days bird watching and her nights stargazing, and she pulls crayfish from the lake for her meals. She doesn't know when Lito will arrive.

There's an element of magical realism afoot. Faye has a radio that she turns on and spins the dial, and it always plays "the perfect song" for the moment. She's visited by a young girl (Marty Grace Dennis) and four cowboys, who arrive and ask her to move since they buried their dead father in the campsite and whose view has now been disturbed by an oil derrick, so they want to move him. Deeply charming moments are sprinkled throughout.

When Lito finally arrives, the two reminisce while navigating their complicated feelings about the past and present. Both Dickey and Studi are masterful actors with fascinating faces, and watching all these emotions wash over them is spellbinding. The film is slow and beautiful and tender—the antithesis of a Hollywood blockbuster and a breath of fresh cinematic air. (81 min.)