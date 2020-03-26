Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

March 26, 2020 Opinion » Letters

A little tranquility 

I want to send sincere thanks and kudos to Trader Joe's in Templeton for being an island of tranquility in this nightmare. Shopping there this afternoon was an enjoyable, peaceful experience. They have the courage to limit the amount of items customers can buy, thus ensuring full shelves, and they are also limiting the number of people in the store at one time, protecting both their employees and their customers. But most of all, as usual, everyone was helpful and friendly and cheerful—a real bonus these days! So thank you, Trader Joe's, for proving businesses can be caring and careful at the same time.

Carol Soffietto

Creston

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Park the snark Read More

  2. Dear mainstream media Read More

  3. Strange times Read More

  4. Treachery Read More

  5. Trump's response to coronavirus is propaganda Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation