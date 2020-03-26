A little tranquility 

I want to send sincere thanks and kudos to Trader Joe's in Templeton for being an island of tranquility in this nightmare. Shopping there this afternoon was an enjoyable, peaceful experience. They have the courage to limit the amount of items customers can buy, thus ensuring full shelves, and they are also limiting the number of people in the store at one time, protecting both their employees and their customers. But most of all, as usual, everyone was helpful and friendly and cheerful—a real bonus these days! So thank you, Trader Joe's, for proving businesses can be caring and careful at the same time.

Carol Soffietto

Creston