July 04, 2019 Opinion » Letters

A little help from Big Oil 

I'm just writing to congratulate Sentinel Peak Resources on its recent approval from the federal Environmental Protection Agency to pump toxic waste into a groundwater aquifer beneath Price Canyon—after two years of already doing this without a permit, that is.

Thanks also to the California Department of Oil, Gas, and Geothermal Resources for helping to make it happen. That's definitely worth a round of Champagne in some skyscraper penthouse in Houston!

Also, many thanks to Chevron, Shell, ExxonMobil, et al., for contributing to the effort by spending $8 million in lying to the people of this county and buying the Measure G election last fall. That was huge.

By the way, Sentinel Peak, your signs on Price Canyon Road have an embarrassing typo. Instead of "Thanks to SLO County for your support," shouldn't your signs say "Thanks to Big Oil for your support"?

Christopher Hamma

Arroyo Grande

