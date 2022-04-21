A little help for our four-legged friends 

Anyone watching the news and seeing how fleeing Ukranians are carrying their beloved animals in their coats, in carriers, or on leashes—making sure their pets stay with them—understands the strength of the bond between families and their companion animals.

In the U.S., it's the same. Companion animals are a part of the family and loved dearly. Unfortunately these days, there are families who struggle financially in caring for their four-legged friends. A new group in SLO County is trying to change this situation.

It's called Snip & Chip SLO. SLO County nonprofits Animal Shelter Adoption Partners and Animals In Need along with Santa Barbara-based C.A.R.E 4 Paws have come together to offer a new program to curb pet overpopulation, prevent homelessness and euthanasia of adoptable animals, and improve animal welfare in SLO County.

Through a series of clinics offered in the county, low-income and underserved families can sign up for free or low cost spay/neuters, low cost vaccines, flea treatment, dewormers, nail trims, and microchips (which reunite families with their lost pets).

The response from the community has been great. At the most recent clinic on April 10, more than 100 pets benefited from the services offered, and another 38 animals were spayed and neutered. In fact, there is currently a significant waiting list for spay and neuter appointments.

In the short term, families get needed care for their beloved pets. In addition, we all get a huge long-term benefit. The more animals that have been spayed or neutered, the fewer animals that will end up in shelters, thus reducing animal homelessness.

This program exists because of the dedication of the Snip & Chip SLO partners and the generosity of the community. We desperately want to continue and expand this program. In order to make this a sustainable effort, we need even more community support.

You can find out what we are all about at our website: snipslo.org. If you would like to make a donation, click the "Donate" button at that site.

We hope that you will support us to ensure that we can continue to help families and their pets in SLO County.

Terry Parry

Animal Shelter Adoption Partners

Arroyo Grande