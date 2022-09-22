click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Amazon Studios

GIRLS JUST WANNA HAVE FUN A League of Their Own chronicles the formation of the first female professional baseball league, exploring both LGBTQ and race issues.

What's it rated? Not rated

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Amazon Prime

There was an attempt at A League of Their Own sitcom in 1993; however, that show barely made it out of the dugout and only a few episodes aired before it was canned. This time around, producers aren't trying to create an extension of the 1992 film, instead producing a show that stands on its own two feet.

The series starts with Carson Shaw (Abbi Jacobsen) running like the devil, chasing a train bound for tryouts for the Rockford Peaches, America's first professional women's baseball team. We meet the cast of characters including Greta (D'Arcy Carden), who sparks feelings in Carson. A lot of the series deals with the inner-workings of these women, many who have to hide their sexuality from society at large and some of their conservative teammates. The series also follows great ballplayer Max Chapman (Chante Adams), who is rejected from tryouts because she's Black.

The way the writers have woven these women's stories together is wonderful, and it isn't just about seeing them win games—we see them grow and learn and express what they have always been told to suppress within themselves. This is a series that will make you laugh and cry and cheer from the stands. I can't wait for next season. (eight one-hour episodes)