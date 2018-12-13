A happy place to create 

I want to share a story with your readers about a person and place that touched my life as well as the lives my two sons, who are 5 and 3 years old. Several months ago I discovered LilA Creative Community in Arroyo Grande as I was browsing New Times for local activities. I was on the hunt for a crafty activity to do with my boys and found something even better in Lori and her studio on Grand Avenue.

From the first time I spoke with her over the phone, she was welcoming and flexible with our schedule. Once a week I take the boys to a class with Lori. She is consistently warm to all of us, always giving me feedback about how they're developing, and is accommodating to their individual skills and interests. Lori offers a beautiful blend of freedom and structure during their class and encourages exploration. After the first couple of classes, I noticed a positive change in both boys, my oldest taking initiative to be independent and both showing more confidence. I have also attended several mixed media classes and open studio sessions at LilA and have had a huge leap in creativity.

Lori's approach is inspiring! She enables her students to be independent, curious, experimental, and brave, all while working in a safe, encouraging environment. Our whole family has felt the benefits of our visits to LilA. We are relatively new to the area and rely on word of mouth or local resources to tell us about fun activities. I'm grateful that we accidently found LilA through New Times, and I hope others feel inspired to reach out to Lori. I've seen students of all ages, toddlers, teens, and adults, creating in her studio. I appreciate when others reveal to me their favorite places, so I am eager to share this wonderful place and teacher with your readers. Happy creating!

Bernadette Renois

Pismo Beach