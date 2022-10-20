click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Eat The Cat

MANIPULATED The Broberg family falls under the charms of a masterful manipulator and pedophile who preys on their daughter in the miniseries A Friend of the Family, streaming on Peacock.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Peacock

Peacock's new series A Friend of the Family starts its first episode with Jan Broberg, the real-life victim of Robert Berchtold, asking the audience to please remember that this is a story that really happened to her and her family. If you watched the 2017 documentary Abducted in Plain Sight, you're already familiar with the Broberg family and the unbelievable events that unfolded over the course of many years between them and Bob Berchtold, who the family calls "B" for short.

Berchtold was a master manipulator who set his sights on Jan right away. Jake Lacy plays B with maddening skill—the wolf is hidden well under sheep's clothing. Each episode released so far comes in around 45 minutes and weaves through time—jumping back and forth between the beginning of B's relationship with the Berchtolds, Jan's kidnapping, and the unbelievable events that happened for years after.

Anna Paquin and Colin Hanks play Mary Ann and Bob Broberg, both of whom had their own secret sexual relationships with B. The whole story is mind-boggling, and I for one can't wait to watch this cast tell the story. Released on Thursdays, by the time you read this seven of nine episodes will be available. (nine 45-min. episodes)