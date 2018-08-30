A family festival: Apples and Honey at Mitchell Park 

The JCC-Federation of San Luis Obispo presents the Apples and Honey Festival on Sunday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mitchell Park. The festival will feature more than 50 vendors of food and art. Guests will have a wide range of live entertainment and family activities to choose from, including a Charles Paddock Zoo showcase, children's book readings, live music and dance performances, and more.

The Apples and Honey Festival is free to attend. Food and artwork will be available for purchase. Apple vendors include Gopher Glen Apple Farm and SLO Creek Farms. Call (805) 426-5465 or visit jccslo.com to find out more.