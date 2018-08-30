Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

August 30, 2018 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

A family festival: Apples and Honey at Mitchell Park 

By

The JCC-Federation of San Luis Obispo presents the Apples and Honey Festival on Sunday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mitchell Park. The festival will feature more than 50 vendors of food and art. Guests will have a wide range of live entertainment and family activities to choose from, including a Charles Paddock Zoo showcase, children's book readings, live music and dance performances, and more.

The Apples and Honey Festival is free to attend. Food and artwork will be available for purchase. Apple vendors include Gopher Glen Apple Farm and SLO Creek Farms. Call (805) 426-5465 or visit jccslo.com to find out more. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Wine and windmills: Solvang is more than just kitschy charm Read More

  2. Steynberg Gallery reopens as The 4 Cats Café and Gallery Read More

  3. Bingeable: House Read More

  4. Rising singer-songwriter Amalia Fleming plays SLO Brew Rock on Aug. 25 Read More

  5. Give me a sign: Canned Pineapple Co. leaves a mark on downtown SLO signage Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2018 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation