Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

May 20, 2021 Opinion » Letters

A contradictory argument 

In the opinion commentary "The Coming Mess" by Quinn Brady in the May 13 edition of New Times, the author begins by describing how the filibuster rule in the United States Senate is so horrible in that it denies the majority party in the Senate, the Democrats/liberals, from controlling all legislation. The author seems to disregard that in the previous legislative sessions when the Democrats/liberals were in the minority they exercised the filibuster about 300 times in an attempt to kill or delay legislation they did not like.

Then in the second paragraph and in the remainder of the article, the author proceeds to argue that the majority party, the Republicans/conservatives, on the SLO County Board of Supervisors should not be able to control the legislation, but should somehow allow the minority a more significant role on the Board of Supervisors.

Does Quinn Brady realize that the article contradicts itself? I presume that in the author's mind it all depends on whose goose is being gored.

Ron Smith

Paso Robles

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Menus Spring/Summer 2021
Spring Arts Annual: As the pandemic surge lulls, both virtual and in-person arts activities are ready to bring you joy
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Organized partisans Read More

  2. Testing Biden Read More

  3. The coming mess Read More

  4. Politicize everything? Read More

  5. A post-vaccinated night out Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation