A coherent, fact-based opinion 

The last issue (March 28) had an amazing juxtaposition between Istar Holliday's opinion on Al Fonzi's bias and propaganda ("Bias and facts"), followed by Fonzi's latest diatribe ("The ghost of J. Edgar Hoover"); one containing so many mischaracterizations, falsehoods, and fabrications that he could be a speechwriter for President Trump. In no particular order:

1. The current 2019 budget is a Republican production, not Democratic (remember Trump's shutdown), notwithstanding Paul Ryan's tax cut that added trillions to the deficit.

2. Congress is responsible for "oversight" of the executive; therefore, Democrats are just starting investigations to hold Trump accountable. Republicans shirked their responsibility.

3. Before 9/11, the White House disregarded multiple warnings from the FBI and CIA, including the Aug. 6, 2001, President's Daily Brief titled "Bin Ladin Determined To Strike in U.S." They were the ones "asleep at the wheel."

4. We have not seen the "Mueller Report" (300-plus pages), only the "Barr Memo" (3 1/2 pages), which is a political document designed to give Trump his talking points and right-wing pundits like Fonzi time to spin their deceptions. Let's wait until the facts and the full report are presented.

5. The FBI did not "infiltrate" the Trump campaign. The FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) warrant was legal. The "dossier" was not manufactured by Russian agents. Robert Mueller's duty was not to prosecute Trump but provide the facts, pro and con, to Congress. "Criminal conspiracy" has to be proven with the Russian government not just with Russians. Nixon did not destroy the tapes, etc.

Finally, as a liberal, I could write a more coherent, factual, informative conservative opinion than Al Fonzi.

Kurt Montgomery

Los Osos