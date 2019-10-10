Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

October 10, 2019 Opinion » Letters

A candidate worth voting for 

In his opinion piece "Of Trump and tribalism," (Sept. 26) John Donegan voices his concerns about Trump, and describes his unwillingness to support a Democrat because of perceived liberalism. Not all Democratic candidates have the positions decried by Mr. Donegan. I am a Democrat who has voted for both Republican and Democratic presidential candidates—I rarely agree completely with a candidate's platform, but I choose those who I believe are most qualified and who understand and support our democracy and our Constitution. Mr. Trump does not understand or support our democracy and Constitution. I do not understand why the Republican Party does not put forward a candidate they can be proud of, instead of cringing away from.

Celia Lang

Pismo Beach

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Beware the shark Read More

  2. Earth calling Read More

  3. Do dogs' lives matter? Read More

  4. Join the Medicare for All movement Read More

  5. #DefundHate: Why we must act Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation