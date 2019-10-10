A candidate worth voting for 

In his opinion piece "Of Trump and tribalism," (Sept. 26) John Donegan voices his concerns about Trump, and describes his unwillingness to support a Democrat because of perceived liberalism. Not all Democratic candidates have the positions decried by Mr. Donegan. I am a Democrat who has voted for both Republican and Democratic presidential candidates—I rarely agree completely with a candidate's platform, but I choose those who I believe are most qualified and who understand and support our democracy and our Constitution. Mr. Trump does not understand or support our democracy and Constitution. I do not understand why the Republican Party does not put forward a candidate they can be proud of, instead of cringing away from.

Celia Lang

Pismo Beach