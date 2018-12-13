A bipartisan agreement for good 

The League of Women Voters commends the Board of Supervisors for agreeing to a plan to address the serious crisis of a lack of affordable housing in San Luis Obispo County. The bipartisan plan agreed to on Dec. 4 is an important first step. We also commend the Coalition of Housing Partners for its persistent efforts to come up with a multi-faceted plan that could garner community-wide support. The League has long supported the creation of more housing for low-income and working families as vital to the economic health and social well-being of our communities. We look forward to seeing this happen as this long overdue plan is implemented.

As important as this plan is to the community, what's also important is the fact that the members of the Board of Supervisors were able to work together, to focus on the problem, discuss it civilly, and to compromise. We are encouraged and hope this bipartisan plan to create more affordable housing augur well for 2019 as the board addresses other issues of importance to their constituents.

Ann Havlik and Cindy Marie Absey

co-presidents, League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County