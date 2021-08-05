Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

August 05, 2021 Opinion » Letters

A bike path could be coming to your neighborhood 

The city of San Luis Obispo would love for you to think the "Anholm Greenway" (aka "Anholm Bikeway," aka "North Broad Bike Boulevard") will be the most marvelous thing they've ever done.

Don't swallow spin. The real story is ugly and dirty.

This is the most neighborhood-unfriendly city project in memory.

It is racist, ableist, ageist, elitist, and plain mean, nasty, and rotten to neighborhood residents, and the features that make it such are completely unnecessary. It was the city's deliberate choice to say to residents: "You don't count."

The design and advancement of this atrocity rest on conflicts of interest so incestuous no well-governed city would tolerate them.

Bicyclists are alleged to be winners, but what they get is a dangerous, unsafe mishmash of textbook concepts clumsily applied where they don't belong. Any number of kinder-to-residents alternatives would better serve bicyclists, but an arrogant know-it-all city rejected them all.

The city says this is but the first of many neighborhoods it intends to treat so shabbily. So wake up, SLO neighborhoods—yours could be next.

Richard Schmidt

San Luis Obispo

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

55 Fiction 2021: Find winners of the shortest story contest ever
Menus Spring/Summer 2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. What a system! Read More

  2. Replacing Tommy Gong Read More

  3. Fill the missing middle Read More

  4. Let's pass voting rights protection Read More

  5. Ask Morro Bay residents about annexation, development Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation