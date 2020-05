Isn't it a bit hypocritical that the SLO County Board of Supervisors levied a tourism tax on those of us who offer our homes to others to visit, while at the same time, they are expending funds and promoting the idea that no one should be vacationing in SLO at this time? So how can they justify a tax to promote tourism at this time. Thievery is the only word that comes to my mind!

Timothy Murphy

Cambria