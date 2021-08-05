805 Wave hosts comedy, barbecue fundraiser in Nipomo, featuring comedian and actor Terrence Delane 

805 Wave is hosting a special comedy night fundraiser at Willow Ranch in Nipomo on Saturday, Aug. 21. Doors open at 6 p.m. A portion of the event's proceeds will be donated to United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County. Guests of the event can look forward to comedy acts from host Terrence Delane (Hart of the City, Laff Mobbs) and other comedians, live music, prize giveaways, drinks, and Santa Maria-style barbecue.

Admission to the fundraiser is $99, which includes food and beverages. Call (909) 242-5687 or email 805waveevents@gmail.com for more info. Tickets to the event can be purchased at my805tix.com. Δ