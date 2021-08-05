Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

August 05, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

805 Wave hosts comedy, barbecue fundraiser in Nipomo, featuring comedian and actor Terrence Delane 

By

805 Wave is hosting a special comedy night fundraiser at Willow Ranch in Nipomo on Saturday, Aug. 21. Doors open at 6 p.m. A portion of the event's proceeds will be donated to United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County. Guests of the event can look forward to comedy acts from host Terrence Delane (Hart of the City, Laff Mobbs) and other comedians, live music, prize giveaways, drinks, and Santa Maria-style barbecue.

Admission to the fundraiser is $99, which includes food and beverages. Call (909) 242-5687 or email 805waveevents@gmail.com for more info. Tickets to the event can be purchased at my805tix.com. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

55 Fiction 2021: Find winners of the shortest story contest ever
Menus Spring/Summer 2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Differently abled artist Noah Erenberg displays new paintings at Big Sky Café through August Read More

  2. Vina Robles Amphitheatre opens its season with guitarist Joe Bonamassa on July 31 Read More

  3. The Tomorrow War Read More

  4. Local artists release an original comedy podcast, Foodies: An Abbreviated Musical Read More

  5. SLO NightWriters hosts Zoom talk with local authors Wendelin Van Draanen and Mark Parsons Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation