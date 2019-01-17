4 Cats hosts film noir-themed comedy night 

Central Coast Comedy Theater welcomes Stacy Halaal, owner of Curious Comedy in Portland, Oregon, to the 4 Cats Café and Gallery in SLO for a night of film noir-themed improv comedy on Friday, Jan. 25, from 7 to 9 p.m. Comedian Chris Fair will open for Halaal with his Laser Improv Show.

Admission to the show is $15. This event is part of the second annual SLO Coast Improv and Sketch Comedy Festival, which runs through Sunday, Jan. 27, at multiple venues. For details on other festival events and more information, call (805) 242-3109 or visit centralcoastcomedytheater.com. Δ