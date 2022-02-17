Time to vote!

Spring is springing, and it's time to Get Outside and show the world what San Luis Obispo County is made of. Pull those camp chairs out of the shed, pack your backpack, and re-up your marshmallow, graham cracker, and chocolate supply to help New Times tell the best campfire story of all. We’re asking you, dearest and most loyal readers, to pick your favorite businesses, leaders, restaurants, and community members to compete for a shot at earning a very special merit badge. They can be hunters, hikers, bikers, campers, fire starters, or backyard barbecue masters, we don't care! As long as you believe they’ve earned that patch proclaiming them a winner of the next Best Of SLO County Readers Poll—and we won’t accept anything less! Ballots are due on Monday, March 14, by 5 p.m. We will announce the winners on May 5!