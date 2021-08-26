3 Doors Down comes to Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Aug. 29 

Escatawpa, Mississippi, population (as of the last official census count) 3,722, seems like an unlikely place from which a major rock band might emerge, and yet that's exactly where 3 Doors Down hails from. Formed in 1996, the post-grunge rock band got their big break with the release of The Better Life (2000), their debut album that featured three charting singles: "Kryptonite," "Loser," and "Be Like That."

'KRYPTONITE' 3 Doors Down brings their Mississippi rock sounds to Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Aug. 29.

3 Doors Down plays Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Sunday, Aug. 29 (7:30 p.m.; all ages; $60 to $97 at vinaroblesamphitheatre.com), celebrating the 21st anniversary of their debut album and "Kryptonite," the song that launched their career.

"Especially after the last year everyone has had, I am really looking forward to rocking out and celebrating with our fans this summer," frontman Brad Arnold said in press materials. "It's hard to believe it's been [more than] 20 years since we released The Better Life. That album drastically changed our lives, and we are incredibly excited to [play] The Better Life front to back this summer. It's going to be a blast, and we can't wait to get on the road and see everyone out there!"

Theory of a Deadman will open.

'DANGER! HIGH VOLTAGE' Electric Six will mix garage rock, disco, punk, new wave, and metal into a mélange so head-scratchingly amazing you'll swoon, on Aug. 29, at The Siren.

Embrace the weird

This Sunday, Aug. 29, Numbskull and Good Medicine will bring a band so oddly endearing and purposely weird that they're sort of impossible not to root for. Electric Six plays The Siren (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $22 presale at eventbrite.com or $25 at the door).

If you're unfamiliar, step one is to go find their video for "Danger! High Voltage" online and soak it in. As their bio explains, "Mixing garage rock, disco, punk, new wave, and metal into cleverly dumb, in-your-face songs celebrating hedonism in multiple forms, Electric Six emerged from the same late-'90s/early-2000s Detroit garage-punk scene that produced the White Stripes and the Dirtbombs. They found international success through a relentless touring and recording schedule and an unerring commitment to their over-the-top style, delivering energy and absurdity in equal measure."

That's a fine sum-up, and if you liked "Danger! High Voltage," you should check out "Dance Commander" and "Gay Bar." This is high camp at its most fantastic!

Me Like Bees opens the show.

'SATISFACTION' Hailing from the Redwoods, funk and soul act Diggin' Dirt plays SLO Brew Rock on Aug. 28.

Get dirty

Humboldt County septet Diggin' Dirt plays SLO Brew Rock on Saturday. Aug. 28 (7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $10 at ticketweb.com), bringing their fresh and original take on funk and soul, with a thrilling horn section, ripping guitars, and thumping rhythm section.

You'll hear influences of psychedelic rock, Motown soul, Afrobeat, and reggae, but at its center, this is "down and dirty, greasy and grimy, late-'60s inspired funk music," according to the band. "You might have flashes of James Brown or Sly and the Family Stone, Otis Redding or Tower of Power, but make no mistake that you are in the presence of spine-tingling originality."

The Charities will open.

Also this week at SLO Brew Rock, local folk songwriter Chris Beland plays an album release party on Friday, Aug. 27 (7 p.m.; all ages; free) with Ragged Jubilee opening.

'CHATTANOOGA DOG' Americana and honky-tonk cover band the Lucky Nines plays Santa Margarita's The Range on Aug. 26.

More music ...

Americana and honky-tonk cover act Lucky Nines play Santa Margarita's The Range this Thursday, Aug. 26, during dinner hours. The acoustic band does terrific versions of songs such as "Chattanooga Dog," "Fourth of July," and "Hello In There," and The Range has insanely good food. It's the perfect combo!

SLO Town's popular Concerts in the Plaza series continues this Friday, Aug. 27, with progressive roots reggae act The Kicks (5 to 8 p.m.; all ages; free), playing in front of the Mission. Formed in 2003, the band delivers a soulful and danceable blend of roots era reggae, jazz, and ska.

NOLA SOUNDS The Clint Baker Jazz Band plays the next Basin Street Regulars streamed concert on Aug. 29.

The Stone Soup Music Festival, Food & Street Fair returns to Grover Beach this Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 28 and 29, with a full schedule of entertainment and activities in and around Ramona Garden Park. There are too many acts to list (visit clarkcenter.org for a complete lineup), but highlights include The Wavebreakers Band, Ras Danny, and Unfinished Business. The event is free and draws thousands of visitors. A festival favorite is the Mardi Paws Dog Parade.

Out of an abundance of caution regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Basin Street Regulars continue to stream their monthly hot jazz concerts, and this Sunday, Aug. 29, you can catch the New Orleans sounds of the Clint Baker Jazz Band and the Oasis Senior Center's Oasis Ukulele Band beginning an hour earlier than usual, at 1 p.m. (link through facebook.com/BasinStreetRegulars or pismojazz.com). The event is free, but you can leave tips at paypal.me/BasinStreetRegulars.

Happy California Public Radio Day!

I'm not sure what I'd do without local public radio station KCBX 90.1FM, which I frequently turn to for great music; local, state, and national news; and unique programing like All Things Considered, Democracy Now, Counterspin, and Fresh Air.

On Thursday, Aug. 26, KCBX is joining 30 other public radio stations statewide to celebrate the second annual California Public Radio Day, which hopes to raise awareness and funds for public radio stations like KCBX.

Public radio funding has taken a hit in recent years, and the pandemic has exacerbated the problem by squashing big fundraising events such as the Live Oak Music Festival.

"This past year has underlined the importance of access to trustworthy public media for everyone in our communities," KCBX announced. "In the midst of unprecedented challenges, public radio stations across the state stand together united for what connects us. Whether it's the importance of information or the power of music, we believe in public radio's ability to uplift voices of the community to entertain, educate, inform, and inspire, and so do our listeners. From timely and localized reporting on fires, to shining a light on our communities, public radio is essential. But without the financial support of our listeners, we are at great risk of faltering on this mission. We are overjoyed to see our ranks grow in our second year, proving that California Public Radio Day is here to stay as a day for us to celebrate a shared commitment to public radio and the unique and varied lifestyles that make up our state."

