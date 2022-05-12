27th Annual “Winning Images” Photography Contest 

click to enlarge

A photograph can capture a moment in a way that words simply can't. Since 1994, New Times Media Group has invited local photographers to show us the moments they've captured in our annual Winning Images photography contest.

There are two divisions: Adult and Youth. Adult categories are Animals, Flora, Land/Seascapes, People, Travel, Open, and In Motion which can include any interpretation of action or motion.

Once again, we are accepting ONLINE ENTRIES ONLY this year!

The entry period is Thursday, May 12, 2022 through Tuesday, May 31, 2022, by 5 p.m.

The entry fee is $10 per photo. Winning photographs will be published in the Thursday, June 16, 2022 issues of New Times and the Sun; and will appear in an online gallery.

Winners will also be displayed at Studios at the Park in Paso Robles for the month of June.

Use the link below to fill out a form and enter an image.

Once you've completed all your entry forms, use the button below to pay for your entries.

Select your amount of entries for total cost.



1 entry $10.00 USD 2 entries $20.00 USD 3 entries $30.00 USD 4 entries $40.00 USD 5 entries $50.00 USD 6 entries $60.00 USD 7 entries $70.00 USD 8 entries $80.00 USD 9 entries $90.00 USD 10 entries $100.00 USD

Entry divisions are either ADULT or YOUTH (under 18)• Categories are: Animals, Flora, Land/Seascapes, People, Travel, Open, AND NEW THIS YEAR: In Motion.• All images must be submitted digitally via our online entry form, where the category can be selected.• A completed online entry form must be submitted for EACH photo entered.• Entrants are asked to submit a high-quality digital file of their image (jpeg format, at least 300 dpi) on the submission form.• Photos submitted in previous years are ineligible.• All photos must be the original, creative work of the submitting photographer.• Photographs must be taken within the boundaries of San Luis Obispo or Santa Barbara counties – except submissions to the Travel and Open categories.• After entering your photos, submit your online payment on this page via PayPal. You may also mail a check (made payable to New Times) to: Winning Images, c/o New Times, 1010 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo, CA 93401. Be sure to include your name, address, email, and a brief description of the photos entered online.• Photos must be received and entry fees must be paid in full by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 to be considered officially entered.• Entry in the contest constitutes permission to use the photo in our papers, online, and for display.• Judges have the right to reassign categories for mislabeled or misfiled photos at their discretion.• This is an Open category. Photographs can be of any subject of the entrant’s choosing, but must have been taken within the boundaries of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.• Entrants must be younger than 18 years old as of June 24, 2022 and must be enrolled in any school (including a home school) that’s not a college. A winner’s legal guardian will be required to sign a release form.• All other rules from the adult categories apply.

You can verify your payment by calling 805-546-8208 after your transaction.