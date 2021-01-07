Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

January 07, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

2021 SLO Jewish Film Festival goes virtual with screenings, live events through Jan. 28 

By

The 2021 San Luis Obispo Jewish Film Festival will feature a diverse selection of feature-length and short narratives and documentaries, which are available to stream starting Jan. 7 and through Jan. 28. The theme of this year's virtual festival is "diversity and harmony," according to festival representatives.

"We are delighted to continue the SLO Jewish Film Festival's tradition in this new format. It has enabled us to expand programming, develop collaborations, and outreach in new directions," the festival's co-director Lauren Bandari said in press materials.

During the three weeks of the festival's availability, viewers will be able to access each film along with special features, including intimate interviews with the filmmakers, conducted by festival co-director Muara C. Johnston. Live events will also stream each Thursday, starting on Jan. 7 with an opening night concert featuring violinist Brynn Albanese, jazz guitarist Adam Levine, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony.

On Jan. 14, members of the GALA Pride and Diversity Center will discuss intersectionality of LGBTQ-plus and Jewish culture. A live forum with local filmmakers Randi Barros, Tom Walters, and Jody Belsher will take place on Jan. 21. The festival will conclude with a closing night roundtable discussion with Rabbi Micah Hyman and guest rabbis on Jan. 28. The topic of this roundtable will be the importance of Commandment 613, the directive to perform acts of kindness and selflessness.

To find out more about this year's SLO Jewish Film Festival, including its full slate of featured films, visit slojff.com. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

2020 New Times Music Awards
Menus Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Virtually learning: As Cal Poly and Cuesta start a new year, education stays online
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Gazebo Learning Project, a new book by Jasmine Star Horan, explores Esalen Institute's unique early childhood education program Read More

  2. Inspiration takes flight: Paso Robles gallery showcases aerial artwork in Veterans Voices' latest installation, Wings of Change Read More

  3. Two local performers release Christmas videos this season Read More

  4. The Flight Attendant weaves a comical mystery that delves into dark places Read More

  5. Gallery at Marina Square commemorates Bird Month with new group show, Feathered Friends Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation