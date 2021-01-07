2021 SLO Jewish Film Festival goes virtual with screenings, live events through Jan. 28 

The 2021 San Luis Obispo Jewish Film Festival will feature a diverse selection of feature-length and short narratives and documentaries, which are available to stream starting Jan. 7 and through Jan. 28. The theme of this year's virtual festival is "diversity and harmony," according to festival representatives.

"We are delighted to continue the SLO Jewish Film Festival's tradition in this new format. It has enabled us to expand programming, develop collaborations, and outreach in new directions," the festival's co-director Lauren Bandari said in press materials.

During the three weeks of the festival's availability, viewers will be able to access each film along with special features, including intimate interviews with the filmmakers, conducted by festival co-director Muara C. Johnston. Live events will also stream each Thursday, starting on Jan. 7 with an opening night concert featuring violinist Brynn Albanese, jazz guitarist Adam Levine, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony.

On Jan. 14, members of the GALA Pride and Diversity Center will discuss intersectionality of LGBTQ-plus and Jewish culture. A live forum with local filmmakers Randi Barros, Tom Walters, and Jody Belsher will take place on Jan. 21. The festival will conclude with a closing night roundtable discussion with Rabbi Micah Hyman and guest rabbis on Jan. 28. The topic of this roundtable will be the importance of Commandment 613, the directive to perform acts of kindness and selflessness.

To find out more about this year's SLO Jewish Film Festival, including its full slate of featured films, visit slojff.com. Δ