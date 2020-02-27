Have you ever been to a Rhone Rangers Experience? Imagine the entire Paso Robles Event Center—80 or so mostly local wineries (and many of the winemakers themselves) all pouring their best American Rhone-style wines made from the same grapes that have flourished for centuries in France's Rhone River Valley. At the 2020 Rhone Rangers Experience on Feb. 16, my favorite was Hope Family Wines' 2016 Austin Hope mourvèdre/syrah. The full-bodied, estate-grown, dark crimson red blend has that black currant on the nose, mixed in with the scent of leather and Templeton Gap earth. The mouthfeel is velvety and layered, with savory dried herbs, vanilla, and dried violets.

Taste the four brands of Hope Family Wines at 1585 Live Oak Drive, Paso. The 2016 Austin Hope Mourvèdre/Syrah retails at $65; hopefamilywines.com. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is sipping liquid hope. Send your favorite edible aspirations to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.