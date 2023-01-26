click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of 101 Studios, Bosque Ranch Productions, And Mtv Entertainment Studios

RUGGED INDIVIDUALISTS Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) work together to eke out a living ranching an unforgiving expanse of Montana, where encroaching sheepherders, inclement weather, and starving livestock are everyday worries, in 1923, on Paramount Plus.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2022-2023

Where's it showing? Paramount Plus

Creator Taylor Sheridan (Sicario, Hell or High Water, Wind River) has struck television gold again with this new entry into the Dutton family that started in contemporary times with Yellowstone (2018-present) as John Dutton (Kevin Costner) struggles to hang onto both his Montana ranch and an endangered way of life, which was prequeled by the TV miniseries 1883 (2021-2022) that followed James Dutton (Tim McGraw) as he moved west with his family on a perilous journey to stake their claim in the Wild West.

In 1923, Dutton patriarch Jacob (Harrison Ford), matriarch Cara (Helen Mirren), and their sons Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and Jack (Darren Mann) must deal with their own challenges such as sheepherders encroaching on their pastures, politics, Prohibition, and the Great Depression, which came early to Montana. So far, four of the first season's eight episodes have been released, with the next four coming weekly in February.

Sheridan has a knack for creating effective melodrama mixed with gripping action, and he's not afraid to explore thorny areas of American history such as the treatment of Native Americans, Manifest Destiny, and greed. If you haven't jumped on the Dutton bandwagon, you should. This is great serial television. (eight 60-min. episodes)