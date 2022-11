14th annual New Times Music Awards winners 

Read Glen Starkey’s story here!

And the winners are ...

Album

Derek Senn, The Big Five-O

The A.M.'s, Ignite the Sky

Ghost\Monster, New Stars, New Skies



Best Songwriter

Jody Mulgrew, "Phony Gibson"

Derek Senn, "The Big Five-O"

Cassi Nicholls, "Gravedigger"



Country/Folk/Americana

Stephen Styles, "Burn"

Jolon Station Band, "Kept My Soul"

Lewis & Rose, "Simplify"



Hip-Hop/Rap

Ha Keem & Vincent Angelo, "Blood Line"

EDAWG805, "Beethoven"

KDG805, "Overpriced"



Open

Megan Stoneson,"Mine"

Blythe Berg, "Witching Hour"

Brynn Albanese, "Nod to Edith"



R&B/Blues

Susan Richie, "Cloudy Day"

Chuck Peligroso, "Bittersweet Ending"

Megan Stoneson, "Come Home"



Rock/Alternative

Trapped Like Rats, "Anger Flares"

Dead Magic, "Here Comes the Wave"

Derek Senn, "Texas Legislators"



Youth

Jacqui Bomben, "Keep It Down"

...Awkward Silence, "Breakout Room"

11EVAN, "I Know Who Changed"



Readers' Choice

Cassi Nicholls, "Gravedigger"



Best Live Performance

Ha Keem & Vincent Angelo



Local Legend Award

Merrell Fankhauser



Ernie Ball raffle winner

Elizabeth Johnson