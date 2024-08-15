We need to prioritize teen health 

The New Times article on CAPSLO's wonderful Teen Wellness Program ("Prioritizing teen health," Aug. 8) is very timely as the surgeon general has issued an advisory alert stating that "the defining public health crisis of our time ... concerns the mental health and well-being, ... especially among our young people."

In addition to CAPSLO's programs, another very important component of mental health is physical activity. According to federal health guidelines, "youth ages 6 to 17 need ... moderate-to-vigorous physical activity."

Participation in youth sports is linked with "lower rates of depression and anxiety, along with a reduced risk of suicide and substance abuse," according to family medicine physician Soroosh Amanat. "Plus, more time playing sports means less time on social media, which has been proven to have a negative effect on the well-being of kids and adolescents."

Scripps reported that, "Sports get kids up and moving, which benefits their cardiovascular health, burns calories, raises metabolism, and improves strength and mobility. ... Playing youth sports also supports long-term exercise habits. Adolescents who play sports are eight times more likely to be physically active at age 24 than those who do not play."

It's too bad that the city of SLO doesn't agree. In a recent decision, the city took away the only playing field that served tens of thousands of residents in the very densely populated Old Town neighborhood. Besides being available for everyone, existing organized teams also needed that extra playing field for practices. Little ones have some wonderful neighborhood "Tot Lots," but the more expansive areas for our older kids to play soccer, baseball, football, etc., keep getting compromised. It was the only public field within walking distance for the entire neighborhood.

Now, with more room for dogs at Laguna Lake Park than our teens have in their own neighborhood, taking away what little playing field the kids had left is unconscionable.

That field served the needs of all age groups to play sports—both organized and free play. Entire segments of our population, who would benefit most from being outside, running and team playing, are being totally neglected.

Under the disguise of "improving" the park, the city that touts its commitment to walking and biking, decided to take away the neighborhood's only playing field. Instead of using its parking lot for any additional uses, the city just subdivided the kids' only playing field. The cars, and not our teens, remain well taken care of.

Peg Pinard

San Luis Obispo