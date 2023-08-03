Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite

August 03, 2023 Opinion » Letters

We need the Dana Reserve project's affordable housing options 

I support the housing development known as the Dana Reserve in Nipomo. Our area is in desperate need of housing, especially affordable housing for young, working adults. This neighborhood will directly address this need by providing a significant number of affordable housing units, which will enable young people like my own kids to find suitable homes within our community. Our own son was only able to buy his older, fixer-upper because we helped him to do so. We want to do the same for our daughter, but the prices have exceeded our budget. This project will even help my elderly parents who rent in the area and have also been priced out of a home. By providing a mix of housing options, this development fosters a sense of diversity and inclusivity within our region.

As a Nipomo property owner, I am apprehensive of the upcoming increase in water fees, which is estimated to be in excess of 30 percent. This project pays for water from Santa Maria, helping the Nipomo Community Services District to reduce its reliance on groundwater.

Please join me to support homes for locals by writing to your county supervisors by Aug. 14.

Shannon Kessler

Nipomo

Readers Poll

What do you think about the court ruling that blocks the ban of OHV use on the Oceano dunes?

  • It's great. Off-roading is fun and brings tourism revenue.
  • I'm worried continued off-roading will harm endangered species.
  • Can't allow for limited off-roading and environmental protection efforts?
  • I don't care; I'm a homebody.

View Results

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Trending

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Get your motor runnin' Read More

  2. A recent letter about Diablo Canyon proves that America is no longer home of the brave Read More

  3. Where are all the microgrids? Read More

  4. PG&E should close Diablo like it promised Read More

  5. Hot cash injection, Sunny Acres rejection Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2023 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation