Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
Pin It
Email
Favorite

December 28, 2023 Opinion » Letters

We must do our best to make the world better 

I found Andrew Christie's latest offering to be very moving ("Responding to unraveling," Dec. 14). He and I have been at odds at times on these very pages, but I never once doubted his dedication to making the world a better place. I simply felt that he was headed in the wrong direction on some things. I am pleased that even in retirement he plans to continue trying to make things better. After all, a life without a noble quest is worth little.

As far as the "polycrisis," decades ago the poet W. B. Yeats elegantly described it in his poem "The Second Coming":

"Turning and turning in the widening gyre

The falcon cannot hear the falconer;

Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;

Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,

The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere

The ceremony of innocence is drowned;

The best lack all conviction, while the worst

Are full of passionate intensity."

Meanwhile, the rough orange beast is slouching toward Washington to be born again. We must all do our best to stop it.

Mark Henry

San Luis Obispo

Readers Poll

Which events in SLO County kept you on the edge of your seat?

  • South County squabbles from the Dana Reserve to Oceano.
  • Racist and homophobic attacks across the county.
  • All things crime from Paul Flores to Ryan Wright.
  • How the new supes handled county issues.

View Results

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Trending

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Open wounds Read More

  2. Incivility and personal attacks Read More

  3. America's on a dark path Read More

  4. We are doing nothing to prevent further harm in Gaza Read More

  5. Responding to unravelling Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2023 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation