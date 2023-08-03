Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite

August 03, 2023 Opinion » Letters

We have to call out hateful behavior 

On July 22, masked men, sporting a "white pride" banner showed up in San Luis Obispo to share their anger and hatred with the people of our community. The Nordic runes decorating the men's banner and their Nazi salutes are easily recognizable as anti-Semitic gestures reminiscent of the types of activities that led to the genocidal behavior of Germany and its allies during World War II.

Congregation Ohr Tzafon in Atascadero and its board of trustees strongly condemns the actions and attitudes of these men.

However, to see these activities as problematic only for Jews misses the totality of the message these men espouse. Their message is not just anti-Semitic, it's contrary to American values of inclusivity and respect for others.

While we support a person's right to express views we find repugnant, it doesn't mean we can condone racism by our silence. A civil society cannot allow this kind of behavior to become acceptable or normal. The message of white supremacy demands being called out for what it is: hateful behavior designed to intimidate people and fan the flames of racism, discrimination, divisiveness, and intolerance.

William Alexander

Atascadero

Readers Poll

What do you think about the court ruling that blocks the ban of OHV use on the Oceano dunes?

  • It's great. Off-roading is fun and brings tourism revenue.
  • I'm worried continued off-roading will harm endangered species.
  • Can't allow for limited off-roading and environmental protection efforts?
  • I don't care; I'm a homebody.

View Results

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Trending

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Get your motor runnin' Read More

  2. A recent letter about Diablo Canyon proves that America is no longer home of the brave Read More

  3. Where are all the microgrids? Read More

  4. PG&E should close Diablo like it promised Read More

  5. Hot cash injection, Sunny Acres rejection Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2023 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation