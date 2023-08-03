We have to call out hateful behavior 

On July 22, masked men, sporting a "white pride" banner showed up in San Luis Obispo to share their anger and hatred with the people of our community. The Nordic runes decorating the men's banner and their Nazi salutes are easily recognizable as anti-Semitic gestures reminiscent of the types of activities that led to the genocidal behavior of Germany and its allies during World War II.

Congregation Ohr Tzafon in Atascadero and its board of trustees strongly condemns the actions and attitudes of these men.

However, to see these activities as problematic only for Jews misses the totality of the message these men espouse. Their message is not just anti-Semitic, it's contrary to American values of inclusivity and respect for others.

While we support a person's right to express views we find repugnant, it doesn't mean we can condone racism by our silence. A civil society cannot allow this kind of behavior to become acceptable or normal. The message of white supremacy demands being called out for what it is: hateful behavior designed to intimidate people and fan the flames of racism, discrimination, divisiveness, and intolerance.

William Alexander

Atascadero