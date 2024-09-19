Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Newsletters Contribute
Pin It
Email
Favorite

September 19, 2024 Opinion » Letters

The War Department? 

Military forces used to be called "The War Department." But that sounded too vivid, so they brought in the re-branders.

Now, the United States with its 800-plus military bases around the world and constant war-making, uses the term "Defense Department."

Actual defense, however, (true security) would depend on diplomacy. Not war. Not genocide, murder, domination, imperial invasion, stealing of resources, nor subjugation.

Do our own national level representatives (U.S. Sens. Alex Padilla and Laphonza Butler and U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta) actually work for true security, or for warism?

Dolores Howard

Paso Robles

Readers Poll

What's the most important election issue in Grover Beach?

  • Water rates.
  • Fixing the streets.
  • More transparency from the city.
  • Grover H2O.

View Results

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Charles Varni is no good for Oceano Read More

  2. Power play Read More

  3. People are working to resolve divisiveness and incivility Read More

  4. America can do something about Israel's indiscriminate attacks on Palestinians Read More

  5. There's more to the environmental story of steelhead Read More

More Most Read
Newsletters Contribute

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2024 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation