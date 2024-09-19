Military forces used to be called "The War Department." But that sounded too vivid, so they brought in the re-branders.

Now, the United States with its 800-plus military bases around the world and constant war-making, uses the term "Defense Department."

Actual defense, however, (true security) would depend on diplomacy. Not war. Not genocide, murder, domination, imperial invasion, stealing of resources, nor subjugation.

Do our own national level representatives (U.S. Sens. Alex Padilla and Laphonza Butler and U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta) actually work for true security, or for warism?

Dolores Howard

Paso Robles