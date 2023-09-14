The truth of Trump is worse than an incorrect quote attribution 

I read with interest Clive Pinder's letter in the Sept. 7 edition ("Looking for impartiality").

According to The Hill, CNN, Politico, and PBS, Trump's Truth Social response to losing the 2020 election was to state in all caps, "MASSIVE AND WIDESPREAD FRAUD AND DECEPTION" and claim that there were only two options: either to throw out the 2020 presidential election results and declare him the winner or have a new election.

He then went a step farther writing, "A massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great 'Founders' did not want, and would not condone False and Fraudulent Elections!"

He followed up with, "UNPRECEDENTED FRAUD REQUIRES UNPRECEDENTED CURE!"

Or perhaps as stated by former Gov. Mike Huckabee, if this is allowed to stand, the next election will be settled with bullets, not ballots.

As our nation discovered on Jan. 6, 2021, words have consequences and those kind of words can result in great cost. With freedom comes great responsibility.

Greg Klein

Santa Maria