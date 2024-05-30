Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Newsletters Donate
Pin It
Email
Favorite

May 30, 2024 Opinion » Letters

The REACT Alliance's arguments against wind helps fossil fuel 

Yes, it is semantics and spin, and the fossil fuel industry and groups like the Charles Koch Foundation must be delighted to have people like Mandy Davis and the REACT Alliance parroting the propaganda they have been feeding them ("Semantics and spin," May 23). A recent piece in New Times ("Environmental justice," April 11) also described how two local fishermen's groups sued over offshore wind projects on the baseless claim that a connection exists between sonar surveys and whale morbidity. There is zero evidence that offshore wind activity is harming whales as do ship strikes and fishing gear entanglements. A similar claim used by fishermen's groups on the East Coast has undermined wind projects in New York.

Mandy makes the claim "that the wind industry is heavily funded by oil companies" as does the REACT Alliance which claims, "Oil keeps wind afloat." This is ludicrous. Although public opinion shows that renewable energy remains popular with a majority of Americans, local NIMBY anti-wind groups like REACT are sowing misinformation about wind power, which is becoming an effective tactic in stalling or derailing renewable energy projects.

And for fossil fuel idealogues and the climate denial machine assembled from the likes of ExxonMobil, twisting public opinion against renewable energy in would-be host communities is part of their larger mission.

Bill Collins

Grover Beach

Readers Poll

What cuts should the governor make to balance the state budget?

  • Pull the plug on offshore wind!
  • Only low-hanging fruit, like the 10,000 unfilled state positions.
  • Anything but from the foster care system—our youth need help.
  • He should cut his own salary!

View Results

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Not in anybody's backyard? Read More

  2. Semantics and spin Read More

  3. Unity must prevail Read More

  4. The problem with student demonstrations Read More

  5. The first women's march Read More

More Most Read
Newsletters Donate

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2024 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation