The county has the power to protect Oceano beach and dunes 

Judge Coates' ruling against the California Coastal Commission's ban on driving on Oceano Beach and Dunes is not a defeat for us real friends of Oceano beach and dunes, but a clear and strong lesson on how to proceed to get what we want: a safe beach for Oceano residents and all tourists and a safe dunes environment for its wildlife.

This is the ruling: Our county's local coastal plan (LCP) provides for off-road vehicles use in some areas. Yes, our LCP is not in conformity with the Coastal Act, and the commission does not have authority to change it. Instead, the commission should recommend corrective actions to be implemented by our local government. The commission determined that driving on Oceano beach and dunes is not compatible with environmentally sensitive habitat area policies. The correct procedure is for the commission to first propose amendments to the LCP, which authorizes such off-road driving.

What now? To remain true to its deliberation and goal, the commission must immediately demand that our LCP be amended to banish driving on all areas of Oceano beach and dunes, thus aligning it with the Coastal Act. Our county must finally acknowledge responsibility whereas it has claimed none for the last 40 years.

The new democratic majority on our county board can do it. It is our fundamental job now to support and encourage both the Coastal Commission and the county's supervisors: write letters, give comments at meetings, talk to your representatives, and stay informed.

Oceano Beach Community Association