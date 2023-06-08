The city of SLO is unfairly targeting Dayspring 

I am reaching out to express my deep concern regarding recent developments in our community, specifically regarding the actions taken by the city and the potential consequences they may have ("SLO cannabis changes box out Dayspring," June 1).

It appears to me that there is a disproportionate focus on dismantling Helios Dayspring, while the individuals who were complicit in his illegal activities and accepted his bribes seem to be escaping scrutiny. I find it puzzling that instead of addressing the root causes of corruption, new rules are being established that seem to have the sole purpose of targeting one person.

This raises questions about fairness and transparency in our community.

Furthermore, it is disheartening to see that these new regulations may inadvertently serve to benefit the city financially. By allowing the collection of double fees and potentially significant revenue from a new business, it raises suspicions of continued corruption under different guises. I wonder if such a law would have been passed had Adam Hill, who was the only supervisor accused of corruption, still been alive. Perhaps his widow could provide valuable insights into these new laws and their apparent focus on a single target.

In addition to these concerns, I feel compelled to address the issue of water pollution in our community. It is evident that the city's oversight in allowing a dry cleaner's establishment in close proximity to our beloved creek has had adverse consequences. The potential environmental implications cannot be ignored, and I believe it is crucial for us to hold those responsible accountable for the pollution created.

I wanted to bring these matters to your attention as I believe it is essential for us, as members of this community, to advocate for fairness, integrity, and the well-being of our environment. I kindly request that you consider looking into these issues further and lend your support to ensure that appropriate actions are taken to address these concerns.

Daniel Horne

San Luis Obispo