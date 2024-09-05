The Bob Jones Trail isn't what's best for the greatest number of people 

In (his/her/their/its) most recent piece, the Shredder made an important point about eminent domain, that being doing what is best for the greatest number of people ("Tree-huggers in crisis," Aug. 29). So, which is better? Spending $18 million for the benefit of a relatively small group of people, or spending it on transportation that will benefit a larger group of people: elderly people that can't ride bikes, regular people that have more sense, and less affluent people that can neither afford Schwinn beach cruisers nor drinks at Mr. Ricks? You tell me.

Mark Henry

San Luis Obispo