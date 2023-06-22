Got a News Tip?
June 22, 2023 Opinion » Letters

Thanks for all the informative news and opinions 

Thank you for printing Mark Tognazzini's opinion piece about the Ironman Event in Morro Bay ("Displaced visitors," June 1). I think it is helpful to know how different events affect merchants and others. This sounds like something Morro Bay should avoid in the future.

I have to agree with Mark about Morro Bay and the reason visitors go there. I live in SLO, but I am in Morro Bay at least twice a week for activities, and it is one of my favorite places for the small-town feel, less traffic, great merchants, and so much beauty that is easily accessed. As a senior I stay away from Morro Bay when they are having special events because the town gets too crowded and I don't like waiting at my favorite vendors. On normal days, the wait times in Morro Bay are very short, and I love that.

I'm also thankful that you published the letter by Jeanne Blackwell regarding the need for our society to make changes ("It's time for change, as society isn't sustainable," June 1). What we have right now is not sustainable; we are not making progress, and we need to in order to survive.

Once again, thank you for all the informative articles and news about what is happening in our area.

Sharon Roberts

San Luis Obispo

