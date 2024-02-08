Susan Funk has my vote for SLO County's 5th District 

[{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle CC01 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleCC01300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "8", "component": "2963441", "requiredCountToDisplay": "12" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle LC01 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleCC01300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "18", "component": "2963441", "requiredCountToDisplay": "22" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle LC09 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleLC09300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "28", "component": "3252660", "requiredCountToDisplay": "32" }]
San Luis Obispo County needs new, real leadership, not a hand-picked successor for the current contentious supervisor from District 5.
Susan Funk is a successful businesswoman and two-term Atascadero City Council member with a master's degree in public administration from Stanford University. And, yes, she fully supports law enforcement and all first responders; helped formulate the new county plan to address homelessness, and knows how to balance a budget.
We need Susan Funk's fair, impartial, non-ideological leadership to work with all parties to get things done at the county level as she's done in Atascadero.
Eric Michielssen
Santa Margarita