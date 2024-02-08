Got a News Tip?
February 08, 2024 Opinion » Letters

Susan Funk has my vote for SLO County's 5th District 

San Luis Obispo County needs new, real leadership, not a hand-picked successor for the current contentious supervisor from District 5.

Susan Funk is a successful businesswoman and two-term Atascadero City Council member with a master's degree in public administration from Stanford University. And, yes, she fully supports law enforcement and all first responders; helped formulate the new county plan to address homelessness, and knows how to balance a budget.

We need Susan Funk's fair, impartial, non-ideological leadership to work with all parties to get things done at the county level as she's done in Atascadero.

Eric Michielssen

Santa Margarita

