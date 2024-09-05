Supervisor Debbie Arnold put one man's interest above community good 

Bravo, Debbie Arnold! Thank you for making it necessary for SLO to return federal, state, and local monies needed to complete the Bob Jones Trail ("Supervisors fail to adopt resolution to close Bob Jones Trail gap," Aug. 22). Really, how important is fully funded community safety? Oh, compared to ... the property rights of an intractable and selfish individual?

I walk. Many more ride bikes to work, to school, to market, for joy. You single-handedly have put our lives in jeopardy. Are you proud? Does it please you to have put the interest of one above the community good? Will you wail, give a moment of silence when someone you love is in an accident on the incomplete, proposed, and funded Bob Jones Trail?

Lorraine Goldman

San Luis Obispo