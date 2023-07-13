'Sisyphean' but necessary 

I am submitting my response to John Donegan's opinion piece, "Predictable outcomes 2.0," published in the July 6 edition of New Times.

I realize that opinions aren't necessarily based on facts, but you take that to a new level in your column, which is primarily based on your guesses and unfounded "predictions." You admit that you're just "guessing" that the $13.4 million awarded to SLO to relocate 200 homeless people "will be spent on providing them with rental housing, probably hotel rooms, until the money runs out." You don't know this, or anything factual about how these funds will be used, and yet you're saying it's not a solution but rather a waste of taxpayer money.

You blatantly contradict yourself when you first infer that all homeless people are drug addicts, alcoholics, and non-functioning individuals then turn around in the next paragraph and say, "many of the homeless are pretty mobile and can make rational decisions in obtaining necessities like food and a place to live." So which is it? Are all homeless people under the influence and/or mentally non-functioning, or are they functioning people capable of making rational decisions about food and housing?

Simply because you describe fighting homelessness as a "Sisyphean task," doesn't mean that we do nothing. You know what are also considered examples of "Sisyphean tasks"? Parenting, commuting to work every day, keeping a clean house, washing dishes, ironing clothes, for just a few. Simply because those are never-ending, mostly thankless, or unrewarding tasks, aka "Sisyphean," doesn't mean we stop doing them.

I agree with you that funds earmarked to help the homeless situation are funds that come from our taxes simply because that's how it works in this country. That's not news to anyone. And maybe as taxpayers, we might be "entitled to a more long-lasting fix" to this problem. Of course it is "in our own interests to spend this money wisely."

But you know who else's best interests it's in? The homeless. There will always be homeless people, for many reasons. Not only because of addiction or mental illness. There is truly a huge lack of affordable housing in California. There are people who've lost their jobs and homes due to circumstances not in their control—like COVID-19 or extreme fires and flooding. So it's in everyone's best interest to do all we can to lift up everyone, including homeless people, yes? Instead of just criticizing the solutions others are coming up with, maybe come up with some better solutions. That might actually be helpful.

Please try to stick to a specific topic for these opinion columns. You are all over the place by digressing from the SLO homeless issue to illegal immigrants. With this, you continue to spread the misinformation that California is "giving stimulus checks to illegal immigrants." First, this has absolutely nothing to do with SLO's homeless issue. And second, stimulus checks are not going to "illegal immigrants" as they do not qualify. You know who does qualify though? People living in America on work visas who are working, have Social Security numbers, and are paying U.S. taxes. They are eligible to receive stimulus checks. They are not illegal immigrants. Please do some real background research first. Δ

